Zacks: Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $923.60 million. TFI International reported sales of $924.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Shares of TFII opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $81.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.