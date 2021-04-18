Zacks: Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to report $5.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.52 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $21.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $22.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $22.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

