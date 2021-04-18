Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report sales of $125.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.10 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $104.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $529.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $530.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $572.33 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $582.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $20.98 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 121,203 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 57,008 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

