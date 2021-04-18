Zcash (ZEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.22 Billion

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $259.67 or 0.00456740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $2.22 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00170680 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.02 or 0.00195270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000757 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,585,356 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.