ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Down 12% Over Last Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 12% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $285,048.18 and $351.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

