Zilliqa (ZIL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $369.71 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $369.71 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00072426 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,477,116,718 coins and its circulating supply is 11,185,649,565 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.