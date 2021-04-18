ZKSwap (ZKS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $53.61 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $537.13 million and $53.61 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00004813 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

