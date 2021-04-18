ZrCoin Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 34% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $124,481.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00278629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004450 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00029225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.80 or 0.00715785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,637.30 or 0.99361825 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.74 or 0.00838905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

