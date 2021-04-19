-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.03. GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GP. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenPower Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.92. 10,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $374.10 million and a P/E ratio of -137.84. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

