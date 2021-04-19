$0.08 EPS Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.05. NN posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $119.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNBR. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. THB Asset Management raised its stake in NN by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 587,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 413.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 114,457 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in NN by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 388,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 93,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.90. 22,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,647. NN has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $338.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

