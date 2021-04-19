$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million.

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. 15,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,955. The stock has a market cap of $452.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

