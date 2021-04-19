$0.09 EPS Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ CVGI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.59. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,806. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $311.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,551 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.