-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 165.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. 5,101,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,337. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.