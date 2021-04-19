-$0.15 EPS Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Shares of TNDM traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average is $97.53. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

