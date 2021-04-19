-$0.20 EPS Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDSB shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDSB opened at $5.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

