$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings. Sterling Construction reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sterling Construction.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 506,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 391,495 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 171,944 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at about $2,962,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after buying an additional 105,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,478. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $586.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

