$0.21 EPS Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$10.61 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

