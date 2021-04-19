$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 336.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.07. 1,263,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,081. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.45.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

