-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02.

EQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equillium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 93,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,364. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $195.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equillium by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equillium by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

