$0.37 EPS Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. FVCBankcorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 million.

FVCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of FVCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 51,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $255.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, Director Meena Krishnan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,202. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

