$0.37 EPS Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.41. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.99. 10,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $199,142.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,446,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

