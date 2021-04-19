$0.48 EPS Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.46. Ciena posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,190 shares of company stock worth $2,448,902 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ciena by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ciena by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ciena by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

