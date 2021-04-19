-$0.50 EPS Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.54). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.56. 5,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,296. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

