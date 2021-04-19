$0.50 EPS Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Denbury reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on DEN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 380,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

