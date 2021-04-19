$0.53 EPS Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $50.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $455.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

