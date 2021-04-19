$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Presima Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.6% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 831,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $418,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,317. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $68.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

