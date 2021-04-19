$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

NYSE:MGP traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,475. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 30,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 232.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 47,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 111.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

