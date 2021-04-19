$0.63 EPS Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in FirstCash by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.