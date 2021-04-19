-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.75). Nine Energy Service posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. 83,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.74.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at $675,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $68,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

