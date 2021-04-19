0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001535 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $490,913.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00063254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00087101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.93 or 0.00600855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039435 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.