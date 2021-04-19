$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.86. BRP posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

DOOO stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $90.72. 141,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,854. BRP has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $93.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 3.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.