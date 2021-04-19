$103.40 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report sales of $103.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.02 million and the highest is $103.65 million. LivePerson posted sales of $78.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $461.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $463.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $562.22 million, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $577.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,061 shares of company stock worth $4,384,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN opened at $58.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $72.23.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

