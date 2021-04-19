$118.35 Million in Sales Expected for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) will post sales of $118.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NMI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.90 million. NMI posted sales of $107.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year sales of $510.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.42 million to $553.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $619.26 million, with estimates ranging from $526.72 million to $711.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NMI.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. NMI has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95.

In other NMI news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,114. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of NMI by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NMI (NMIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.