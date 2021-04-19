$13.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report sales of $13.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.17 billion and the highest is $14.25 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $61.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.26 billion to $67.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.48 billion to $57.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

