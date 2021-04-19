$13.92 Million in Sales Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to announce sales of $13.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.46 million and the lowest is $12.38 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $8.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $63.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.84 million to $65.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $80.49 million, with estimates ranging from $76.11 million to $84.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

EDAP stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

