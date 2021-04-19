15,012 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Graco makes up approximately 0.8% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Graco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Graco by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Graco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $75.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

