$159.18 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $159.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.10 million and the lowest is $154.90 million. Renasant reported sales of $144.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $627.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.70 million to $640.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $610.58 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $634.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNST. Truist Financial upped their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $41.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. Renasant has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,677,000 after buying an additional 181,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after buying an additional 266,925 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $21,102,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

