$16.92 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to post sales of $16.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.64 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $13.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $71.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $86.07 million, with estimates ranging from $39.07 million to $116.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

