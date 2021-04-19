$16.95 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report $16.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.90 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $20.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $70.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $71.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $79.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CWCO opened at $12.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 273.4% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 188,650 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 29,820 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 172,885 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

