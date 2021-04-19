1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 25,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 4,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bancorp operates the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

