20,500 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SDY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.99. 19,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,226. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $121.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.23.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

