20,700 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lincoln National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

LNC traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.85. 24,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,708. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

