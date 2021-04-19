$218.34 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce sales of $218.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.49 million and the highest is $235.95 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $226.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $938.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $984.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $999.50 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

NYSE HCC opened at $18.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $955.68 million, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.