$218.34 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce sales of $218.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $208.49 million and the highest is $235.95 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $226.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $938.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $984.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $999.50 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

NYSE HCC opened at $18.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $955.68 million, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.