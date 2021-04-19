$25.75 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report sales of $25.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.39 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $21.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $106.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.03 million to $108.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $114.83 million, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $115.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

BWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.