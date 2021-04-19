$281.58 Million in Sales Expected for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report sales of $281.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.30 million and the lowest is $278.00 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $286.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $39.64 on Monday. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

