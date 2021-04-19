$287.85 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to post $287.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $288.93 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $210.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $933.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $891.29 million to $955.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $853.91 million, with estimates ranging from $812.23 million to $879.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.74 million.

CCRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $492.17 million, a P/E ratio of -25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

