2key.network (2KEY) Trading 32.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $291,462.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00063254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00087101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.93 or 0.00600855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039435 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2KEY is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 67,434,206 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars.

