$33.53 Million in Sales Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to post $33.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.56 million and the lowest is $31.50 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $175.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.44 million to $196.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $199.34 million, with estimates ranging from $146.80 million to $261.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.51 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXK opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $922.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.55.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.