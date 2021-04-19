$345.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce $345.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $346.00 million. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $300.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSEM opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

