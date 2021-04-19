$345.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce $345.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $346.00 million. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $300.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TSEM opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $34.45.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
