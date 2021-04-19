$345.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will report sales of $345.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the highest is $346.00 million. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $300.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $345.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

TSEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

